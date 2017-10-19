Jimmy Jacobs Breaks Silence On His Controversial WWE Release

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 19, 2017
Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs, who was controversially released from the company after taking a photo with The Bullet Club while they were "invading" an episode of RAW, appeared as a guest on Live Audio Wrestling and finally spoke about the situation.

"It's nothing that I'm gonna get into, but I'll say this: no mistake was made," Jacobs said. "I am A-OK with the way that everything went down."

As far as why he was released, there had been speculation that he had heat with management prior to The Bullet Club situation, however he feels that the photo incident was the primary reason.

"It was given to me as the reason," Jacobs admitted. "I've read a couple reports from a couple other places saying that there were things leading up to it, that this was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Jacobs continued, "It was, I'm not aware of any of that, but it's certainly possible. Who knows? But, yeah, it was because of the picture, for sure."




