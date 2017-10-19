Total Bellas Viewership Increases This Week (10/18)

The Wednesday, October 18th episode of Total Bellas on E! saw an increase in viewership this week.

This week's edition of the WWE reality show finished with 563,000 viewers and ranked number 29 for the evening on cable television in the 18-49 year-old demographic.

By comparison, last week's Total Bellas show drew 552,000 viewers and placed number 25 for the night on cable television.

Next week's episode of Total Bellas will be the season two finale.




