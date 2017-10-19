Alexa Bliss Addresses Nia Jax's Leave Of Absence From WWE

Sponsored Links



RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The New York Post and addressed Nia Jax taking a leave of absence from WWE.

"We have talked about it a lot," Bliss said. "Whatever she is going through, I wouldn't necessarily call it a leave of absence. She's taking some time off because our schedule it very grueling. It's very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can't do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired."

Bliss continued, "So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment."

