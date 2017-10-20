Backstage News on Kane's Return; Original Plans for Nia Jax & Sasha Banks

Sponsored Links



-- WWE went to great lengths to keep Kane's return to Raw a secret, even to the point of not letting any of the talent know, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Kane didn't even directly fly to Portland - the site of Raw, instead flying to a nearby airport, driving to the city/arena and then being hidden the entire time during Raw so no one would see him.

-- The original plan for Nia Jax was for her to face Sasha Banks at the TLC PPV in a likely Kick Off match. When Jax was given her "leave of absence", plans were changed and Banks had to wrestle an impromptu singles match on Raw against Alicia Fox instead of working with Nia and the finish was pretty much exactly the same as the week prior.