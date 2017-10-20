Early Betting Odds for Sunday's WWE TLC PPV

Sponsored Links



Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending this in:

The betting odds for this Sunday's TLC PPV have been set overnight and the most favored of all is currently Asuka. This would be “The Empress'” debut on the RAW brand and she will be facing Emma. Asuka being a -1500 favorite(meaning it would take a successful bet on $1500 to win only $100) is no surprise as this match is expected to be nothing more than a showcase match.

In the main event, even though the newly reunited Shield is outnumbered in a 3 on 5 TLC match, the odds are currently in their favor at -530. If this projection ends up being true, it will still be interesting to see how exactly The Shield pull off this victory with such a stacked opposition.

Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is favored to retain against challenger Mickie James at a respectable -270, while Enzo Amore is projected by the narrow margin of -160 to dethrone Kalisto and win back the Cruiserweight Championship.

The bizarre match up of “The Demon” vs “Sister Abigail” sees Finn Balor favored at -215 against Bray Wyatt. Other odds for matches on the card see Sasha Banks favored at -350 over Alicia Fox and the team of Kendrick and Gallagher slightly favored at -145 over Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann.

As usual, these odds will change and possibly flip in the opposite direction altogether. As for “smart money odds”, which are based on wagers made by insiders “in the know” of the finishes, they may not emerge yet again. Time will tell, but if the finishes are leaked, this usually happens on the day of the event.

3 on 5 TLC Match

The Shield -530 vs The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Kane +350

“The Demon”(Finn Balor) -215 vs Sister Abigail(Bray Wyatt) +165

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) -270 vs Mickie James +190

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Kalisto(c) +120 vs Enzo Amore -160

Asuka -1500 vs Emma +700

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann +105 vs The Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher -145

Sasha Banks -350 vs Alicia Fox +250