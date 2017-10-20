Report: Nia Jax To Return At WWE European Tour Next Month

Sponsored Links



It looks like the Nia Jax situation was overblown.

According to F4WOnline.com, Jax wasn't even at the RAW she reportedly walked out of, nor did she specifically ask for a "leave of absence."

Instead, Jax, who wasn't factored into any existing storylines, was given a few weeks off and will be resting up before returning to action next month.

Jax is scheduled to return to be included in WWE's upcoming European tour next month, which kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1st.