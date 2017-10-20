Ric Flair Talks About Influencing The Rock, Four Horsemen Origins, Promos

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on NBC Sports Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the art of creating promos: "That all came off the top of my head. We'd be out in Atlanta [Georgia] all night long, back at the hotel around 5 a.m., change clothes, and go to the studio and start taping at 9 o'clock. That's just a lot of coffee and a lot of liking what I was doing for a living, being surrounded by guys like Dusty and Arn [Anderson] and guys that had so much influence on me. And we went out there and we competed with each other. Does that make sense? If Dusty was out there first, I knew I had to follow that. If I was on first and Dusty had to follow me. It was very competitive."

On how much he feels he has influenced The Rock and others: "I think he'll admit that a lot of me was him. I don't know how many Rolex watches I've sold for Rolex from guys buying their first Rolex. I can remember Randy Orton got his first big check with Evolution. The first thing he bought was a new tricked out diamond encrusted Rolex, so I know that I've done some damage. I think a lot of guys have become more wardrobe-conscious. Does that make sense? Looking the part all of the time as opposed to when you're in the gym. Every time you walk into a door, you want everybody in the joint to look at you. That's just what it is."

On the origins of the Four Horsemen faction: "Actually, the idea for The Four Horsemen came from Arn, just something he said one day about The Four Horsemen. I can't remember the terminology, but he put up [the] four [hand gesture] and Arn did it and we started doing it each week and within a month it caught on and it was bigger than ever. It was huge, so I give all that to Arn. He took the ball and he ran with it."

Check out the complete Ric Flair interview at AudioBoom.com.