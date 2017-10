Sponsored Links



Ring Of Honor World Champion Cody Rhodes recently held a Q&A with his fans on Twitter. Below are some of the highlights.

On making more money in ROH than he did in WWE:

Hate to be tacky but I make triple per match now versus when I was with wwe & ROH offered me double my downside

Success shouldn't bother you — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2017

On if he faces any backlash for being in an interracial marriage:

A great deal actually. Casual racism is still racism.



There's no place for it today. The world should be united more than ever. https://t.co/7UnEK3vldq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 19, 2017

On WXW:

WXW's production & it's fans are sublime



...Walter and more Walter https://t.co/7bXsoqqDb9 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 19, 2017

Check out more of Cody Rhodes' Q&A at his official Twitter page @CodyRhodes.