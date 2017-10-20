AJ Styles Misses WWE Live Event Due To Stomach Bug, Expected Back Tonight[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
AJ Styles missed the WWE live event on Thursday evening in Argentina due to a reported stomach illness. He is expected to return to action at tonight's non-televised WWE show in Buenos Aires.
Speaking of last night's WWE house show in Argentina, featured below courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page is a glimpse at the show, as The Singh Brothers came out to a sea of lights.