WWE Announces Major Changes to TLC PPV; Kurt Angle Returns to Action

-- WWE just announced that due to "medical issues" impacting two WWE superstars, there will be major changes to the upcoming TLC PPV this Sunday.
-- Kurt Angle will return to a WWE ring after more than 11 years and will be replacing Roman Reigns in the TLC main event against Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus.
-- As well, AJ Styles will be wrestling at TLC, filling in for the sick Bray Wyatt to battle against The Demon Finn Balor.
-- These changes are likely as a result of some sort of virus that is affecting many WWE wrestlers, of which Bray Wyatt was confirmed. More information as it becomes available...
Due to medical issues impacting two WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday, the special event will now feature Kurt Angle competing in a WWE ring for the first time in more than 11 years, as he replaces Roman Reigns. In addition, former WWE Champion AJ Styles will replace Bray Wyatt and face “The Demon” Finn Bálor.
A WWE Hall of Famer and the current General Manager of Raw, Angle will join forces with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to battle the daunting combination of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match.
The showdown between “The Demon” and Styles is one that the WWE Universe has been wanting for a long time and promises to be one of the most exciting matches of 2017.
