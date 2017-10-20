WWE Announces Major Changes to TLC PPV; Kurt Angle Returns to Action

Sponsored Links



-- WWE just announced that due to "medical issues" impacting two WWE superstars, there will be major changes to the upcoming TLC PPV this Sunday.

-- Kurt Angle will return to a WWE ring after more than 11 years and will be replacing Roman Reigns in the TLC main event against Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus.

-- As well, AJ Styles will be wrestling at TLC, filling in for the sick Bray Wyatt to battle against The Demon Finn Balor.

-- These changes are likely as a result of some sort of virus that is affecting many WWE wrestlers, of which Bray Wyatt was confirmed. More information as it becomes available...