Kevin Owens to Miss Rest of South American Tour Due to Personal Reasons

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 20, 2017 - 4:14pm
-- WWE.com announced the following today:

Kevin Owens left Buenos Aires today and will not appear at the remaining Live Events in Argentina and Chile this weekend, WWE.com has learned.

Though Owens did perform at Luna Park for Thursday night's Live Event in Buenos Aires, he has left before the remaining Live Event dates scheduled in Argentina for tonight, and at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, this Friday and Saturday, due to personal reasons.




