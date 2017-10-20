Reason Tom Phillips Missed Smackdown; WWE Testing Wrestlers Ahead of TLC PPV

Sponsored Links



-- Tom Phillips missed this week's Smackdown Live due to personal reasons. Reportedly, he just got married this weekend and was given the time off for his honeymoon. He is expected back next week.

-- With Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt officially off the TLC PPV due to some sort of "communicable infection", WWE is actually getting many currently unaffected talent to undergo testing before this Sunday's PPV in order to see if anyone else is affected and whether to keep them home or not. Ring announcer JoJo, according to sources, is not actually sick with any infections but was asked to remain off the road for precautionary reasons.