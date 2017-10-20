The Lawcast Ep. 24 - WCW Halloween Havoc 91 Had the Chamber of Horrors, and Holy Shit You Guys

Welcome to another episode of the Lawcast! This week on the show we're talking about WCW Halloween Havoc 91, which is the wackiest goddamn show you could imagine. We've got Kevin Nash as the Great and Power Oz getting jobbed in 3 minutes. We've got the amazing debut of the Halloween Phantom being spoiled by Tony Schiavone, and lots more, but the true reason to come and listen is to find out about the single worst gimmick match ever put on PPV. The Chamber of Horrors match.

All this and more, this week on the show!





