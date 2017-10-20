WWE's Releases Statement on Talent Being Diagnosed with Viral Infection

Sponsored Links



-- A WWE rep released the following statement to ESPN in response to the news today where the TLC lineup was changed after health concerns:



"We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines."

-- As speculated before, the three wrestlers in question are reportedly Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and Roman Reigns. Wyatt and Dallas are brothers and Reigns and Wyatt are said to usually be traveling together.

-- As for the specifics of the "viral infection", the latest reports indicate that the company suspected and are testing their performers for either viral meningitis or mumps.