Cewshcast Special Edition - Outbreak! Angle Returns! What's Happening?!

Welcome to a special BREAKING NEWS edition of the Cewshcast. With today's announcement that Kurt Angle and AJ Styles are replacing Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC in 2 days due to an outbreak of meningitis, there is a ton to break down and speculate about. What does this mean for TLC? What does this mean for Wrestlemania? Hell, what does this mean for the entire damn roster and everyone coming to the show?

Enjoy this breakdown of the events, and a little TLC preview tacked on as well as Cewsh, The Law and DDT bring the knowledge!

All this and more, this week on the show!