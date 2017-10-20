Cewshcast Special Edition - Outbreak! Angle Returns! What's Happening?!

Submitted by Cewsh on October 20, 2017 - 11:35pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links


Welcome to a special BREAKING NEWS edition of the Cewshcast. With today's announcement that Kurt Angle and AJ Styles are replacing Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC in 2 days due to an outbreak of meningitis, there is a ton to break down and speculate about. What does this mean for TLC? What does this mean for Wrestlemania? Hell, what does this mean for the entire damn roster and everyone coming to the show?

Enjoy this breakdown of the events, and a little TLC preview tacked on as well as Cewsh, The Law and DDT bring the knowledge!

All this and more, this week on the show!





  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.