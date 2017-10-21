WWE Live Event Results (10/20/17) - St. Louis, MO[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to rajah.com reader Cody K for sending this in:
Bayley Banks vs. Alicia Fox and Emma special guest referee Dana Brooke Bayley
Matt Hardy beats dash wilder with twist of fate in back and forth match
Elias Sampson did a song with Darren young and Curt Hawkins out to watch
Darren young Curt Hawkins vs Goldust and Titus O’Neil. Titus gets the pin
Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman. Strowman catches Balor off the top rope for
Alexa Bliss vs. Mickey James for women’s championship. Alexa retains
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto for the cruiserweight title. Enzo cut promo insulting
Ambrose Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus for the tag titles in a street fight
Thanks to rajah.com reader John Lamer for sending this in:
Event was held at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Lower Bowl was
Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Emma and Alicia Fox (Dana Brooke Special Guest
Matt Hardy def. Dash Wilder
Matt Hardy got the pin after a Twist of fate.
Lights went completely out, and they set up Elias in the ring. Hawkins and
Titus and Goldust defeated Hawkins and Young
Titus got the pin with the Clash of the Titus.
Ring Announcer said that Kurt Angle would not allow Reigns to compete tonight
Finn out to a large ovation.
Strowman out to a mixed reaction
Strowman def Finn Balor.
Strowman hit the Running Powerslam for the win. Finn put up a good fight.
INTERMISSION
Raw Womens Championship match
Good match, Alexa got the win with the snap ddt.
Cruiserweight Championship match
Entire crowd did Enzo's bit, and he proceeded to rip into all of us for doing
Kalisto got the pin after the Salida del Sol
Tag Team Championship Match
Rollins and Ambrose got the win after they both slammed Cesaro and Sheamus
Good overall night of action.
Biggest Heat
Biggest pop: