WWE Live Event Results (10/20/17) - St. Louis, MO

Thanks to rajah.com reader Cody K for sending this in:

Thanks to rajah.com reader John Lamer for sending this in:

Event was held at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Lower Bowl was

3/4ths full, upper bowl was curtained off.

Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Emma and Alicia Fox (Dana Brooke Special Guest

Referee)

Bayley got the pin on Fox after Fox got into it with Dana and Dana pushed her

into a Bayley to Belly.

Matt Hardy def. Dash Wilder

Matt Hardy got the pin after a Twist of fate.

Lights went completely out, and they set up Elias in the ring. Hawkins and

Darren Young were in the ring with him. Lots of loud boos the entire time he

was trying to sing. Goldust interrupted him.

Titus and Goldust defeated Hawkins and Young

Titus got the pin with the Clash of the Titus.

Ring Announcer said that Kurt Angle would not allow Reigns to compete tonight

so the Main event would now be for the Tag Titles, with Rollins and Ambrose

defending against Cesaro and Sheamus in a Street Fight.

Finn out to a large ovation.

Strowman out to a mixed reaction

Strowman def Finn Balor.

Strowman hit the Running Powerslam for the win. Finn put up a good fight.

INTERMISSION

Raw Womens Championship match

Alexa def. Mickie James

Good match, Alexa got the win with the snap ddt.

Cruiserweight Championship match

Kalisto def Enzo Amore

Entire crowd did Enzo's bit, and he proceeded to rip into all of us for doing

it and cut a heel promo.

Kalisto got the pin after the Salida del Sol

Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def Cesaro and Sheamus

Rollins and Ambrose got the win after they both slammed Cesaro and Sheamus

inot tables.

Good overall night of action.

Biggest Heat

Enzo

Elias

Biggest pop:

Finn Balor