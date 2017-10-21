Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops Facing NFL & NBA Competition (10/19)

The Thursday, October 19th episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 267,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of Impact Wrestling drew 279,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 12,000 viewers for this week's episode.

Impact Wrestling this week faced tough competition in the form of a NFL Thursday Night Football game and some NBA games, so the slight decrease in viewership isn't that bad of a sign.




