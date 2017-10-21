Kalisto Predicts Enzo Amore Will Get Boring, Talks Winning Cruiserweight Title

Sponsored Links



Ahead of this Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto spoke with Bleacher Report for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On what he feels Enzo Amore brings to the Cruiserweight division in WWE: "The only thing that I believe he brought to 205 Live was his catchphrases. How long is that going to last? It's going to get old. It's going to get boring. And people are going to know, that dude can't go. It's just a matter of time."

On who he wants to face on 205 Live: "I want to work with all of them. I want to go against everybody. Everybody's a world traveler. They all have experiences. They have all wrestled against the best. He's [Gran Metalik] a really known luchador in Mexico. He can go. He can even teach me a thing or two. I can't even imagine the things we can do inside the ring."

On winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship: "I was really emotional when I won. I didn't expect for me to win that day, that fast. What a special day. It was on the birthday of Eddie Guerrero, one of the great Latino inspirations of all time. Rey [Mysterio] and Eddie, they're one of the reasons I'm here, They opened doors for luchadors like me to step foot in the WWE ring. Everyone deserves a shot. Enzo was closing those doors. I'm opening them."

