Dolph Ziggler Addresses Retirement Rumors, Being Treated Badly On SD! Live

Dolph Ziggler recently took part in a Twitter Q&A while traveling to China to take part in a promotional tour.

During the Q&A, Ziggler addressed rumors from earlier this year regarding the possibility of him parting ways with WWE when his current contract with the company expires at the end of October 2017.

A fan asked Ziggler when he is going to retire, to which Ziggler replied, "Twitter told me October, but here we are.."

Additionally, Ziggler also addressed how he is "treated" on the SmackDown Live brand, again using his sense of humor when responding.

When asked by a fan if he would be interested in moving to the RAW brand because he is "treated badly" by SmackDown Live, Ziggler replied, "I'm not treated poorly by [SmackDown Live]. I'm booked every week, I just lose most of the matches. That's on me."

Check out more from Dolph Ziggler's Q&A via his official Twitter page @HEELZiggler.

