Dolph Ziggler Addresses Retirement Rumors, Being Treated Badly On SD! Live

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 21, 2017 - 12:35pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Dolph Ziggler recently took part in a Twitter Q&A while traveling to China to take part in a promotional tour.

During the Q&A, Ziggler addressed rumors from earlier this year regarding the possibility of him parting ways with WWE when his current contract with the company expires at the end of October 2017.

A fan asked Ziggler when he is going to retire, to which Ziggler replied, "Twitter told me October, but here we are.."

Additionally, Ziggler also addressed how he is "treated" on the SmackDown Live brand, again using his sense of humor when responding.

When asked by a fan if he would be interested in moving to the RAW brand because he is "treated badly" by SmackDown Live, Ziggler replied, "I'm not treated poorly by [SmackDown Live]. I'm booked every week, I just lose most of the matches. That's on me."

Check out more from Dolph Ziggler's Q&A via his official Twitter page @HEELZiggler.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.