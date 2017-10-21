Kevin Owens Statement Explaining Why He Left WWE International Tour Early

Sponsored Links



As noted, Kevin Owens left Buenos Aires early and will not be returning to fulfill his commitments at the WWE live events in Argentina and Chile this weekend due to "personal reasons."

WWE issued a statement announcing Owens leaving early and missing his advertised dates for the remainder of the weekend via their official website and social media channels.

Now, Owens himself has chimed in with his comments addressing the situation via his official Twitter page.

"I’m not sick. I’m not hurt," wrote Owens on Saturday afternoon. "My family needed me home. Thank you to [WWE and] the fans in Argentina [and] Chile for their support and understanding."

Check out Kevin Owens' tweet below.