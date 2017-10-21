Alexa Bliss On HHH's WM30 Entrance, Going From NXT To WWE & More

Sponsored Links



RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Bleacher Report to promote her title defense against Mickie James at Sunday night's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On improving in the ring: "I'm still working on my in-ring ability. I know I'm not the best in [the] ring. I try to get better with every match. I go to the [WWE Performance Center] and try to refresh my skills and learn new ones and bring that into my matches."

On getting drafted to the main roster: "Opportunities, you have to make the most of them. You have to run with it. And I know I was one of the most underwhelming draft picks because I hadn't done much on NXT. I hadn't had a TakeOver match. I hadn't won the title. I had valeted the majority of my career. And I knew I just had to just kick down the door."

On being involved in Triple H's WrestleMania 30 entrance along with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair: "That was one of the best moments ever. I remember walking out and just hearing 80,000 people, and Triple H turned to all of us and told us, 'This is just the beginning for you guys.' Eighty-thousand people are here to see this match, to watch this show. To have that moment, it was definitely very motivating. I want that moment. I want to work my way up and have a match where that many people are cheering for me. It was really eye-opening."

