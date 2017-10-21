What Airs After RAW On Monday, Teaser Video For Total Bellas Season Finale

Sponsored Links



- As noted, next week's episode of Total Bellas on E! will be the season two finale for the show. Featured above is the official teaser video for next week's show.

- WWE stock closed at $22.62 per share on Friday. The high for the day was $22.89, while the low was $22.57.

- Following Monday night's post-TLC episode of WWE RAW, a new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network. The official synopsis for the new episode reads: "Straight outta LA - The Hounds of Justice, The Shield and the duo of Sasha Banks and Bayley hit the freeway on the road to Monday Night RAW!"