Brie Bella to Begin Training Again Soon; WWE Wanting to Push South American Wrestler

Brie Bella is hoping to begin training again in November in anticipation of a comeback with the goal of being back in the ring wrestling by January.
WWE is reportedly prioritizing the idea of pushing a South American star which is the reason that NXT wrestler Taynara Conti is being pushed. She has the look that the company wants a star to look like and is a legitimate athlete. Cezar Bononi has the size and look of a star but is still considered very green.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
