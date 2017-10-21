Brie Bella to Begin Training Again Soon; WWE Wanting to Push South American Wrestler

Sponsored Links

Brie Bella is hoping to begin training again in November in anticipation of a comeback with the goal of being back in the ring wrestling by January.





WWE is reportedly prioritizing the idea of pushing a South American star which is the reason that NXT wrestler Taynara Conti is being pushed. She has the look that the company wants a star to look like and is a legitimate athlete. Cezar Bononi has the size and look of a star but is still considered very green. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more