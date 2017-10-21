Impact Wrestling Confirms Departure Of Another Former Champion

On Friday, Impact Wrestling confirmed the departure of another high-profile talent.

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell and Impact Wrestling have mutually agreed to part ways, according to statements released from both parties.

Terrell has been removed from the Fatal-4-Way Knockouts Championship match scheduled for the company's upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The match will now feature Sienna defending against Allie and Gail Kim in a triple-threat match.

Featured below is the official announcement from Impact Wrestling regarding the departure of Taryn Terrell.




