Triple H Returns to the Ring Today at House Show in Santiago, Chile

-- Due to the absence of Kevin Owens and the fact that AJ Styles is back in North America as he wrestlers at the TLC PPV tonight against Finn Balor, the Smackdown brand was severely lacking in star power for the remaining house shows in South America this weekend.

-- To try and alleviate that situation, WWE announced that Triple H would be returning to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 33 to compete, though it was not indicated who he would be wrestling. Triple H tweeted the following as well: