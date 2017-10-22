Triple H Returns to the Ring Today at House Show in Santiago, Chile

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 22, 2017 - 2:17am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Due to the absence of Kevin Owens and the fact that AJ Styles is back in North America as he wrestlers at the TLC PPV tonight against Finn Balor, the Smackdown brand was severely lacking in star power for the remaining house shows in South America this weekend.

-- To try and alleviate that situation, WWE announced that Triple H would be returning to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 33 to compete, though it was not indicated who he would be wrestling. Triple H tweeted the following as well:




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.