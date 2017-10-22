Latest Betting Odds for Updated TLC PPV Lineup

Sponsored Links



With illness striking the WWE roster leading to major changes in key matches for TLC, sportsbooks have scrambled to get new odds out to reflect the shuffling. Kurt Angle replacing Roman Reigns in the 3 on 5 TLC match still has the 3 man team as the favorite, but less so than when Roman was in the match. Yesterday The Shield was favored at -530, but now the new team is only at -380. To put this in perspective, Asuka, who was favored at an impressive -1500 is now even more heavily favored at -2750.

Bray Wyatt has been replaced by AJ Styles against Finn Balor, and the change of opponent didn't effect the odds very much. Before the change Finn was favored at -215 and this dropped marginally to -210. The only other shift worth noting is that the team of Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann are now favored in their match against Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick. This match was very close to begin with and now both are listed as underdogs, which is not uncommon when the sportsbooks can't call it, so right now it's a “pick em'”.

3 on 5 TLC Match

Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose -380 vs The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Kane +260

“The Demon”(Finn Balor) -210 vs AJ Styles +210

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) -270 vs Mickie James +190

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Kalisto(c) +260 vs Enzo Amore -380

Asuka -2750 vs Emma +1250

Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann -130 vs The Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher -110

Sasha Banks -350 vs Alicia Fox +250

Credit: betwrestling.com