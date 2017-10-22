Alexa Bliss On Adjusting Her Personality For Total Divas, Mickie James, NXT

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with NBC Sports ahead of her title defense against Mickie James at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On finding her voice while in NXT: "I watched back our first few NXT matches together when I was managing them and realized that I was just silent. I wasn't doing anything, I wasn't saying anything. I was just looking at them in silence. And I was like 'Hmm, well that's nothing.' I remember specifically trying more and more to be mean and I was trying to think of a character that's relatable and I was like oh my gosh, a mean girl from high school. Everyone knows her. Everyone had one. Some people were her and no matter how mean she was, you still voted for her for homecoming queen. I was like I want to be that girl because I knew that girl in high school. I knew a few of those girls in high school. I knew that everyone did. So that was my main motivation was to be that girl. I get my inspiration from movies and a lot of the time I'll actually people-watch when I'm at the airport. William Regal told us to people-watch because you can get your best motivation from them. I'll notice little mannerisms that irritate me and I know they will irritate other people."

On not having a stipulation for her TLC match against Mickie James: "I'm OK with it being a normal one-on-one [match]. Of course stipulations are always cooler and more fun, but I feel like if we were to do a stipulation match it would have to be something that was driven towards the storyline that we're doing right now. I'm talking about her being old, so it should be like a walker match."

On adjusting her personality during Total Divas filming: "I had a little bit of an adjustment period for sure because I'm so used to when the camera is on, I turn into Alexa Bliss, this mean, 'attitudy' character. So I had to get out of that because our first filming was at TV. So, I'm in a work environment and it was just a different camera, so as soon as the camera came on I was thinking 'Wait, I can't be that way, I have to be me.'"

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview at NBCSports.com.




