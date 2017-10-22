John Morrison Talks About Life After WWE, His Fiancee Taya Valkyrie, Ricochet

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground star John Morrison recently spoke with ESPN for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Prince Puma (aka Ricochet): "Prince Puma is one of the most talented people in the history of the business. He can do anything. He's so ridiculously talented. When you're in the ring with someone like him, that means that anything is possible. I mean, I could pretty much do anything I want to, so you're dealing with two ridiculously talented performers who are gunning to steal the show, who both have a chip on their shoulder, who both have something to prove. He is just so strong, agile and quick that it's impressive and sometimes scary to be in the ring with somebody that talented. On the other side of it, I love it because sometimes I'm in the ring with people that don't challenge me in all those aspects -- creatively, with their quickness, with their agility, with the way they think about things. So when I'm in the ring with somebody like Puma, it really forces me to level up and rise to the top of my game. It's sometimes just face-melting, the kind of stuff that he can do."

On life after WWE: "I thought things we're gonna go much better, much faster [when I left WWE]. I worked on Boone: The Bounty Hunter for five years. I tried to find money for it. I couldn't. I ended up selling my house to finance it personally. Lucha didn't start until 2014. Impact, I just started with. I feel like I've been busting my ass since I left WWE to create opportunities. There are some things I did that I'm proud of that didn't take off. I've tried to keep in mind throughout this whole journey, instead of taking the path of least resistance, take the path that I'm most passionate about. That's been my guiding force."

On his fiancee, Taya Valkyrie, being a big help: "Taya's got my back. I can't begin to tell you how helpful she is with the juggling of all the responsibilities. There's a lot on my plate, but the cool thing is everything that I'm doing I'm really into. I love Lucha Underground. I love Impact. I love wrestling every weekend all over the world. I love promoting 'Boone: The Bounty Hunter.' I truly believe in all these things. Maybe most of all, my wedding with Taya. It feels like I don't have a lot of free time these days, but the time that I spend is well-used."

Check out the complete John Morrison interview at ESPN.com.