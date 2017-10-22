Kevin Owens Talks About Working With Vince & Shane McMahon, Jericho, Styles

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness for an interview.

On winning the Universal Title not making him at a top guy like he thought it instantly would: "To me, I thought that was it. I'm like, 'alright, I'm the Universal Champion, so, clearly, this was going to, like, solidify me as the top guy that I've always wanted to be.' But I don't think it really did. It didn't turn out to be what I was hoping. Like, it didn't turn out to be this thing that would make me a top guy, the way like I felt that it would."

On feeling like he plateaued after his angle with Chris Jericho, particularly in his feud with AJ Styles: "The whole storyline with Jericho helped me get near where I needed to go, but then I felt like I hit a little… I kind of plateaued in a way. [Edge] said [he] enjoyed that series of matches with AJ, and I'm glad you did, and, hopefully, a lot of people did as well, but I don't know if I did. I don't know if I can say that I did, to be honest. I don't know if I was putting out my best stuff at the time."

On working with Vince and Shane McMahon: "Once that [angle with Styles] ended and I transitioned into that thing with Shane, I did feel like, 'oh man, working with Shane is a big deal.' And then, Vince throwing himself into the mix, I knew that that's as big as it gets. Not that many people get to do that with Vince, especially nowadays. If you look at the last five, six years, there hasn't been that many people who got to physically assault Vince in the way that I did, so, obviously, I knew that was a big deal and I did think, 'maybe this is what I've been waiting for' and so far it feels like that was it. Now, I feel like things have kind of been taken to a new level for me since that happened and I'm going try to run with it as [well] as I can."

On his angle attacking Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live: "It felt like a huge deal, and, at the time, like, even doing it. I knew something was going to happen with Vince for a couple of days beforehand. I wasn't sure what it was exactly, so we ironed out everything that day, but when it happened, when I actually went through with it, it was just so surreal. Like, that's the thing about me and I've said this in interviews and stuff like that and I've told a lot of people that I never lost, like, I never stopped being a fan of WWE and I've been a huge fan since I was 11 years old." Owens said, "I'm just still such a fan, so to get to do that with Vince McMahon, forget about it. It was incredible! It's something in my [pro wrestling] career that I'll never forget."

