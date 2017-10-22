Cesaro Talks Vince's Infamous "Brass Ring" Comments, SummerSlam Beach Ball

Sponsored Links



Ahead of his participation in tonight's Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WWE TLC on pay-per-view, Cesaro appeared as a guest on All Things Wrestling Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Vince McMahon’s notorious "brass ring" comments about him on the Stone Cold Podcast on WWE Network: "I was actually listening to it on the drive to the next city…I was not very happy about it to say the least because I couldn’t disagree more. The next day I walked into his office and said, ‘challenge accepted.’ That’s how I deal with things – head on…I’d like to say I’ve been doing pretty good so far."

On why he tore up the beach ball at SummerSlam: "It’s SummerSlam…arguably the second biggest pay-per-view of the year. Myself and Sheamus are out there against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the WWE Tag Team Championships. We poured our hearts into this match and I look out and see some schmucks playing with a beach ball. So I decided to put an end to that because if I’m in the ring, that’s the most exciting thing to watch…the fans say ‘Cesaro is underappreciated’…and you have a hell of a match and they do something like that. So that’s just disrespectful and I put a stop to that. Not on my watch."

Check out the complete Cesaro interview at Spreaker.com.