Jim Ross Calls NJPW Match Arguably Best Ever, WWE Stars At NFL Celebration

- Jim Ross appeared on ESPN's SportsNation this week. The WWE Hall Of Famer mentioned that the Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match that aired on AXS TV on Friday might be the best match that he has ever called. Check out a clip of JR's appearance on the show above.

- WWE Superstars Cesaro, Sheamus and Curtis Axel were in attendance at Minnesota Vikings' NFL game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The trio took part in the pre-game ceremony with the hometown boy Axel blowing the giant Gjallarhorn. Check out a photo from Cesaro's official Twitter page below.