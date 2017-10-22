Jim Ross Calls NJPW Match Arguably Best Ever, WWE Stars At NFL Celebration

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 22, 2017 - 5:18pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Jim Ross appeared on ESPN's SportsNation this week. The WWE Hall Of Famer mentioned that the Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega match that aired on AXS TV on Friday might be the best match that he has ever called. Check out a clip of JR's appearance on the show above.

- WWE Superstars Cesaro, Sheamus and Curtis Axel were in attendance at Minnesota Vikings' NFL game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The trio took part in the pre-game ceremony with the hometown boy Axel blowing the giant Gjallarhorn. Check out a photo from Cesaro's official Twitter page below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.