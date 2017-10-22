Videos: Triple H Wins & Dances With The New Day In Santiago, Chile[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
As noted, Triple H wrestled at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile this weekend.
HHH battled Rusev in one-on-one action, defeating the WWE Superstar with his Pedigree finisher, before getting involved with The New Day in a post-match segment.
Featured below are some photos and videos of Triple H defeating Rusev and dancing with The New Day before blasting Kofi Kingston with a Pedigree in Santiago, Chile this weekend.