Videos: Triple H Wins & Dances With The New Day In Santiago, Chile

As noted, Triple H wrestled at the WWE live event in Santiago, Chile this weekend.

HHH battled Rusev in one-on-one action, defeating the WWE Superstar with his Pedigree finisher, before getting involved with The New Day in a post-match segment.

Featured below are some photos and videos of Triple H defeating Rusev and dancing with The New Day before blasting Kofi Kingston with a Pedigree in Santiago, Chile this weekend.




