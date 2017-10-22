WWE TLC Kickoff Show Results: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Submitted by Eric Lynch on October 22, 2017 - 7:50pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: Alicia rolls outside for a breather early on, then back in the ring Sasha hits a Thesz Press and pummels on Fox. Sasha throws Fox around by the hair a couple times, then corners her against the turnbuckle. Fox begs for mercy, but Banks hits a big kick to the head. Fox rolls outside and throws a temper tantrum. Banks goes up top, but Fox shoves her off and she falls down to the floor. Fox hits a side walk slam on the floor at ringside, then slams Sasha's head on the apron before rolling her back in. Fox holds Banks down in a headlock before throwing her back outside. The ref starts counting but Banks rolls back in. Fox appears to go for a headlock, but decides against it and pushes Banks down. Fox hits a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Headlock from Fox, but Banks fights out and hits a cross body. Alicia rolls up Banks, but Banks shoves her outside and Fox hits the floor hard. Back in the ring, Banks hits some right hands and then a hurricanrana. Banks throws a knee to the face, and Fox answers with a big boot. Fox goes for a scissor kick and misses, and Banks comes back with the Banks Statement for the win.

Winner via submission: Sasha Banks

Keep refreshing the homepage for more match-by-match results from TLC!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.