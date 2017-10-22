WWE TLC 2017 Results: Asuka vs. Emma, & More

Sponsored Links



- We see a video package promoting Kurt Angle's in-ring return tonight.

- Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose do an interview backstage where the discuss teaming up with Kurt Angle tonight. Ambrose brings up that Angle hasn't been in a WWE ring in a long time, and Rollins says they're all ready for war.

WWE TLC 2017:

- The pay-per-view broadcast opens up with a video package going over Kurt Angle's legacy, and his return to the ring at TLC tonight. We also see promotional videos for Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James, Asuka vs. Emma, and then footage of Kane's return.

- Cole welcomes us to the Target Center, and we'll be starting off with Emma and Asuka.

- Emma vs. Asuka: Emma ducks a clothesline off the opening bell, but Asuka comes back with am armbar until Emma reaches the ropes. Emma slaps Asuka across he face then starts working on her arm. They wrestle around the mat and Emma hits another slap to the face. Asuka hits a butt bump and then an ankle lock. Emma counters and sends Asuka out to ringside, where Emma follows up with a baseball slide dropkick. Back in the ring, Emma continues to beat down Asuka, and hits a cross body in the corner. Emma and Asuka start trading punches and slaps in the middle of the ring until Asuka drops her and follows up with a running knee to the face. Asuka follows up with kicks and a missile dropkick off the middle rope. More kicks to the face from Asuka, but Emma comes back with an elbow to the head. Emma hits a running knee of her own for a two count. Emma starts stomping on Asuka until Asuka grabs her leg and puts her in an ankle lock. Asuka then hits a German suplex and Emma rolls outside. Asuka comes out to the apron and Emma throws her down to the floor. Back in the ring, Asuka fires back with a kick to the head and then put her in the Asuka Lock. Emma taps out and Asuka wins her WWE debut match.

Winner via submission: Asuka

