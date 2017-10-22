WWE TLC 2017 Results: The Miz, Strowman, & Kane Meet Backstage; Jordan Heckles Elias

- The Miz is backstage with Cesaro and Sheamus, and they're trashing Kurt Angle. Braun Strowman walks in and tells Miz to save the pep talk and stay out of his way, he'll handle them all tonight. Kane appears and says he does what he wants, and if there's anyone who will take the others out tonight, it's him. Miz says there's enough to go around as tonight is their chance to change the face of WWE. Braun and Kane walk off, then Miz and The Bar bump fists.

- Elias comes out to the stage for a song, but as he begins he gets interrupted by vegetables being thrown at him. The lights turn on and it's revealed to be Jason Jordan throwing the produce at him. Jordan continues to heckle Elias before he leaves with his shopping cart full of loose vegetables. Elias isn't happy and he leaves.




