WWE TLC 2017 Results: Kendrick & Gallagher vs. Alexander & Swann

Sponsored Links



- Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann: Kendrick takes down Swann in the opening moments and gets control of the match. Gallagher tags in and Swann comes back with a dropkick. Cedric and Kendrick come in next, and Gallagher trips Cedric from ringside. Swann retaliates with a swanton bomb off the apron into Gallagher at ringside. Kendrick charges at Cedric but Cedric throws him outside and follows up with a big suicide dive. Back in the ring, Swann and Alexander double team Kendrick and hit a backbreaker. Swann gets distracted by Gallagher and Kendrick throws him down to the mat. Gallagher and Kendrick now take turns beating down Swann. Cedric comes in and the fight spills out to ringside where Kendrick hits a vertical suplex on Swann on the floor. Back in the ring, Kendrick hits two kicks to the face on Cedric, then locks him in the Hook. Cedric reverses into a pin, but Kendrick turns it back around into the submission. Swann comes off the top with a Phoenix Splash to break up the submission. Gallagher runs in and headbutts Swann, then Cedric takes out Gallagher and hits the Lumbar Check on Kendrick for the win. Cedric and Swann celebrate their win after the match.

Winners: Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander

Keep refreshing the homepage for more match-by-match results from TLC!