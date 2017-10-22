WWE TLC 2017 Results: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

Sponsored Links



- Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where she makes fun of Mickie James for wearing mom jeans and takes shots at her age.

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James: Bliss' Women's Championship is on the line in this one. Mickie takes down Bliss to the mat in the opening moments and rolls her up for a one count, and Bliss is getting frustrated. Mickie charges and Alexa and the champion retreats to the apron. Mickie pulls Alexa back in and continually throws her down to the mat by the hair. Mickie follows up with a running boot to the face for a two count. Bliss comes back with a shot on Mickie's left arm, and she continues working on that shoulder. Mickie tries to fight back but Bliss keeps her grounded and continues to work on the bad shoulder. Mickie finally fires up and the two trade punches in the middle of the ring. Mickie hits a kick and both women are down. Mickie takes the champion down and rolls her up for a two count. Bliss hits the sunset flip powerbomb. Mickie goes up top but Bliss knocks her down and Mickie sells the shoulder again. Bliss goes up top for the Twisted Bliss, but Mickie moves. Mickie goes up top now and hits the moonsault for a two count. Mickie picks up Bliss but Bliss pulls her down face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Bliss immediately follows up with a DDT for the win to retain her Women's Title.

Winner & still Women's Champion: Alexa Bliss

- Mickie does a post-match interview in the ring and says she gave her heart and soul in the ring tonight. She says it won't be her last time in a Women's Title match. Mickie high-fives fans on the way back and gets teary-eyed on the ramp.