WWE TLC 2017 Results: Rollins & Ambrose Welcome Angle; Elias & Jordan

Sponsored Links



- We see a Survivor Series promo video for November 19th featuring Jinder Mahal, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and others.

- Rollins and Ambrose approach Angle backstage in his locker room. Angle says he couldn't let Rollins and Ambrose go in a two-on-five match alone, and he had to step in to help them. Rollins and Ambrose hand Angle a Shield vest and say he's part of the team, and Angle says "believe that."

- Elias is back out to the stage to attempt performing his song again. He sings but stops when the boos become too loud for him to hear himself. More vegetables come flying at Elias from off-screen, and it's Jason Jordan again. Jordan continues to throw vegetables and fruits at Elias until he leaves the stage. Elias runs off and Jordan waves at the crowd then leaves with his cart again.

Keep refreshing the homepage for more match-by-match results from TLC!