WWE TLC 2017 Results: Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

- Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore: Kalisto's Cruiserweight Title is on the line in this one. Kalisto backs Enzo into the corner and Enzo retreats to the apron. Kalisto grabs him back in and controls the match in the opening minutes. Enzo drops Kalisto off the top rope and stomps on him in the corner. Enzo throws Kalisto down to the mat then keeps him down with strikes to the head. Enzo goes up top but decides against doing a move and he just jumps down to his feet. Kalisto takes down Enzo but Enzo comes back with a kick. Enzo controls the next few moments until Kalisto throws him into the middle turnbuckle. Kalisto fires up and hits some kicks and a running hurricanrana. Enzo hits a thumb to the eye and comes back with some kicks. Enzo follows up with a boot to the jaw for the win to capture the Cruiserweight Title. After the match, Enzo gets on the mic and says he wants to give a big 'thank you' to himself, and a 'no thank you' to the crowd.

- We see a video package highlighting Jinder Mahal challenging Brock Lesnar for a match at Survivor Series. Lesnar will address the challenge on Monday's RAW.