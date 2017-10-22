WWE TLC 2017 Results: Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Sponsored Links



- We see a video package highlighting Jinder Mahal challenging Brock Lesnar for a match at Survivor Series. Lesnar will address the challenge on Monday's RAW.

- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor: Balor comes out as The Demon and we see a staffer in the background operating the smoke machine. Collar and elbow tie up off the opening bell, and Balor takes down Styles with a side headlock. AJ wrestles his way up but Finn drops him with with a kick. AJ gets back up and levels Balor with a dropkick. Balor locks AJ in a surfboard hold and then a chin lock. Balor and Styles trade strikes in the middle until AJ levels the Demon with an elbow to the face. AJ hits a flying forearm shot next for a two count. AJ follows up with a backbreaker and a kick. Styles and Balor trade strikes in the ring until Styles drops him with a kick to the head. Styles and Balor trade chops to the chest, then Balor hits a kick to the head that sends AJ falling outside. Balor follows up with a big suicide dive on AJ at ringside. Balor hits the Sling Blade, and AJ comes back with a fireman's carry neckbreaker. Balor dumps Styles outside and boots him in the face from the apron, then dropkicks Styles into the fan barricade. Styles and Balor brawl over the German announce table at ringside next. Back in the ring, Styles and Balor collide mid-ring and both men are down. AJ hits a series of strikes but Balor fires back with a Pele kick. Balor hits an inverted reverse DDT on Styles then goes up top. Styles hits a Pele kick on Balor and Balor is out cold on the top turnbuckle. Styles leapfrogs up on to the top rope and hits a Frankensteiner on Balor for a two count. AJ goes for a springboard 450 splash, but Balor rolls out of the way. Balor follows up with a running dropkick then hits the Coup De Grace for the three count. Balor helps up AJ after the match and they do the "too sweet" hand gesture before Styles leaves.

Winner: Finn Balor