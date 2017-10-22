WWE TLC 2017 Results: Jason Jordan vs. Elias

Submitted by Eric Lynch on October 22, 2017 - 10:14pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Elias is out once again, but this time he's in the ring. Elias begins a song, but Jason Jordan interrupts quickly and we have a match.

- Jason Jordan vs. Elias: Jordan starts off strong and Elias rolls outside. Back in the ring, Elias takes down Jordan and puts him in a side headlock. Jordan catches Elias with a side suplex for a two count. Jordan hits Elias with a dropkick, and Elias comes back with a running knee strike. More strikes from Elias and a shoulder lock. Jordan fires back with right hands and elbows, then a spear into the corner. Another spear into the opposite corner, then a belly to belly suplex. Jordan hits another spear, then a side suplex for a two count. Jordan goes for a superplex but Elias knocks him down. Jordan hops back up but Elias knocks him down again. Elias hits a knee strike, then a scoop slam into the corner. Elias goes for a vertical suplex, but Jordan reverses into a small package pin for the three count.

Winner: Jason Jordan




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.