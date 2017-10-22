WWE TLC 2017 Results: Jason Jordan vs. Elias

Sponsored Links



- Elias is out once again, but this time he's in the ring. Elias begins a song, but Jason Jordan interrupts quickly and we have a match.

- Jason Jordan vs. Elias: Jordan starts off strong and Elias rolls outside. Back in the ring, Elias takes down Jordan and puts him in a side headlock. Jordan catches Elias with a side suplex for a two count. Jordan hits Elias with a dropkick, and Elias comes back with a running knee strike. More strikes from Elias and a shoulder lock. Jordan fires back with right hands and elbows, then a spear into the corner. Another spear into the opposite corner, then a belly to belly suplex. Jordan hits another spear, then a side suplex for a two count. Jordan goes for a superplex but Elias knocks him down. Jordan hops back up but Elias knocks him down again. Elias hits a knee strike, then a scoop slam into the corner. Elias goes for a vertical suplex, but Jordan reverses into a small package pin for the three count.

Winner: Jason Jordan