WWE TLC 2017 Results: - <strong>Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane & Braun Strowman

- The Miz is backstage giving a pep talk to Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Strowman. Miz says they're going to treat their opponents like garbage, and take them to the dump.

- Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane & Braun Strowman: Angle comes out through the crowd with Rollins and Ambrose as The Shield. Angle is wearing pants and the Shield vest. Angle, Rollins and Ambrose all hit the ring with steel chairs and they start laying everyone out. Kane and Strowman are the last two standing and they start beating down the babyfaces. Angle, Rollins and Ambrose get second winds and start teeing off on Kane and Strowman with repeated chair shots over and over. Ambrose and Rollins hit suicide dives in tandem on Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro at ringside. Angle rolls out to ringside and grabs a ladder, then beats down Strowman with the ladder. In the ring, Kane goes to chokeslam Ambrose, but Rollins makes the save with a shot off the top rope. Rollins and Ambrose hold back Kane and Angle hits him with a ladder. Sheamus and Cesaro get their second wind and start attacking the babyfaces. Strowman gets up too and starts laying out Angle, Rollins and Ambrose. Strowman goes to powerbomb Angle, but Rollins breaks it up with repeated chair shots on Strowman. More chair shots on Strowman, then they throw him into the ring post. They lay Strowman on one announce table, and Kane is on the other announce table. They then set up ladders right in front of the tables, and Rollins and Ambrose start climbing. Rollins and Ambrose come flying off the ladders, and they each crash into Strowman and Kane respectively through the tables. Angle grabs a steel chair and starts teeing off on The Miz with it at ringside. Cesaro and Sheamus throw Angle in the ring and start beating him down with a steel chair. They group up to powerbomb Angle, but Rollins and Ambrose make the save. Rollins and Ambrose take Sheamus and Cesaro out to ringside, while in the ring Angle hits a series of German suplexes on The Miz. Sheamus and Cesaro run in and Angle takes them both out with a series of German suplexes. Kane runs in and goes to chokeslam Angle, but Angle escapes and puts Kane in the ankle lock. Strowman makes the save and pulls Angle outside, then hits a running powerslam on Angle through a table at ringside. Medics come to check on Kurt as the heels beat down Rollins and Ambrose at ringside. The heels take Rollins and Ambrose into the ring for more beatings, as Kurt Angle is walked to the back by trainers. The heel take turns passing around the steel chair to beat down Rollins and Ambrose. On commentary, Booker T says Kurt Angle has been out of the ring for 11 years. Strowman misses a spear in the corner and Rollins starts firing up. Kane swings a chair for Rollins, but Rollins ducks and Kane accidentally hits Strowman. Strowman is not happy, and he shoves Kane across the ring. Rather than letting Kane and Strowman fight, Rollins and Ambrose jump in. Sheamus and Cesaro pull off Rollins and Ambrose, and they powerbomb Amborse into a table. The table doesn't break, so they throw him into another table propped up in the corner of the ring. The Miz orders for Sheamus and Cesaro to take Rollins and Ambrose up to the stage. A garbage truck comes out from around the stage, and Miz instructs them to throw Rollins and Ambrose in the garbage truck. Rollins and Ambrose climb up to the top of the truck and jump off onto the heels below. Rollins and Ambrose chase Miz down but Kane attacks them from behind. Strowman comes over, but Kane still remember Strowman shoving him earlier so he starts fighting Strowman. Kane beats down Strowman and chokeslams Strowman through a section of the stage by the announce table. Strowman climbs up out of the hole, so Kane pulls down a whole string of chairs hanging form the ceiling onto Strowman. Rollins and Ambrose get up and attack Kane and Miz. Kane grabs Rollins and Ambrose and double chokeslams them through tables. Ambrose's table didn't break, just slide out from under him, and Ambrose landed hard on the stage floor. They go to throw Rollins and Ambrose into the garbage truck again, but they hear Strowman coming up out of the hole in the stage. The Miz begs Strowman to help him finish the match, but Strowman throws Miz into the stage screens. Strowman lays out everyone in his way towards Kane. Kane drops Strowman with a big boot, then the heels all start stomping on Strowman. They decide to throw Strowman in the garbage truck, and then The Miz instructs the garbage truck operator to hit the switch. The operator hits the switch, and Miz has a disturbed look on his face as the truck crushes Strowman with the garbage. Apparently Braun Strowman has been murdered. The heels take Rollins and Ambrose back down to the ring. They hit a DDT on Rollins, then a double team White Noise. Ambrose breaks up the pin, then gets stomped down for it by the heels. Kane goes for a chokeslam on Ambrose, but then Angle's music hits and the Olympian comes down the ramp. Angle drops Cesaro, then hits an Olympic Slam on Sheamus on the ramp. Angle hits an Olympic Slam on Cesaro through a table on the ramp, then he hits the ring. Angle clothesline Miz to the outside, then Kane cotheslines Angle down. Kane goes for a tombstone, but Rollins and Ambrose hit the ring with chairs and they tee off on Kane. Rollins and Ambrose double spear Kane through the fan barricade at ringside. Back in the ring, Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Angle for a two count. The crowd chants USA as Miz goes for another one, but Angle escapes and puts Miz in the ankle lock. Miz kicks off Angle to the outside, and Miz sells his ankle in the ring. Angle gets on the apron, and Rollins and Ambrose get on the opposite aprons. They hit the ring and Rollins hits a knee to the face, Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds, then Angle hits the Olympic Slam on Miz. They then hit the triple powerbomb on Miz and Angle pins him for the three count.

Winners: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

- Angle, Rollins and Ambrose celebrate in the ring after the match. Rollins and Ambrose raise Angle's arms in the air as TLC goes off the air.