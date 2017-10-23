WWE Live Event Results (10/22/17) - Santiago, Chile - Triple H in Action[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to rajah.com reader Francisco Andrade for sending this in:
Hi, Rajah
I've been a reader the last 17 years or so. Thanx 4 all.
Today was day 2 of Smackdown Live in Santiago, Chile.
1. New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) and Randy Orton defeated The Usos (c) and Sami Zayn in a 6-man non title match.
Post-match: Randy danced with the New Day
2. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English.
3. Natalya (c) defeated Naomi to retain the Smackdown Women's title
4. Triple H defeated Rusev.
Post-match: The New Day came to dance with Hunter. Mr. COO pedigreed Kofi and then went out.
5. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated Carmella and Tamina in a tag team match.
6. Baron Corbin (c) defeated Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger in a triple threat match to retain the US Championship.
7. Jinder Mahal (c) w/Singh Brothers defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Great evening with everyone. The presence of Randy Orton, the sympathy of New Day, Aiden English, Sami Zayn, Carmella, the charisma of Bobby and Tye, the talent of the girls, the aura of Nakamura and the dedication of Triple H were incredible.