WWE Live Event Results (10/22/17) - Santiago, Chile - Triple H in Action

Today was day 2 of Smackdown Live in Santiago, Chile.

1. New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) and Randy Orton defeated The Usos (c) and Sami Zayn in a 6-man non title match.

The ending came in the shape of a super RKO to Sami who came flying from the turnbuckle.

Post-match: Randy danced with the New Day

2. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English.

Fun match to watch. Aiden sings incredibly nice.

3. Natalya (c) defeated Naomi to retain the Smackdown Women's title

Nattie won by submission with the sharpshooter.

4. Triple H defeated Rusev.

Rusev made a challenge in bulgarian. The Game (who arrived to please chilean fans after the absences of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles) came out. The ending came with a pedigree.

Post-match: The New Day came to dance with Hunter. Mr. COO pedigreed Kofi and then went out.

5. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated Carmella and Tamina in a tag team match.

Charlotte made Carmella tap out with the Figure-8 Leg Lock.

6. Baron Corbin (c) defeated Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger in a triple threat match to retain the US Championship.

Baron stole the victory with a rollup on Bobby. Match of the night.

7. Jinder Mahal (c) w/Singh Brothers defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Jinder put the Callas on Nakamura after distraction from Sunil Singh. After that Nakamura beat everyone and gave the Kinshasa to Jinder.

Great evening with everyone. The presence of Randy Orton, the sympathy of New Day, Aiden English, Sami Zayn, Carmella, the charisma of Bobby and Tye, the talent of the girls, the aura of Nakamura and the dedication of Triple H were incredible.