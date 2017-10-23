Austin Aries at TLC PPV, Daniel Bryan Comments Again on Angle, Survivor Series[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Austin Aries was backstage at the TLC PPV on Sunday, posting a picture on Instagram showing him with Enzo Amore in the background.
-- With Kurt Angle wrestling at TLC last night, Daniel Bryan continued to tweet on it, teasing a possible return for him as well:
-- In case you missed it, WWE confirmed that this year's Survivor Series will be a Raw vs. Smackdown affair. Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar in a non-title match is so far the only match that is known at this point, with other matches beginning to take shape over the next couple of weeks.