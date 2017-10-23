Austin Aries at TLC PPV, Daniel Bryan Comments Again on Angle, Survivor Series

Sponsored Links



-- Austin Aries was backstage at the TLC PPV on Sunday, posting a picture on Instagram showing him with Enzo Amore in the background.

‪Well look what we got ova here...‬ ‪#WWETLC ‬ A post shared by Austin Aries (@austinhealyaries) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

-- With Kurt Angle wrestling at TLC last night, Daniel Bryan continued to tweet on it, teasing a possible return for him as well:

There was a time when WWE wouldn't let @RealKurtAngle compete. Tonight he won a PPV main event in a TLC match #SoYourSayingTheresAChance — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 23, 2017

-- In case you missed it, WWE confirmed that this year's Survivor Series will be a Raw vs. Smackdown affair. Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar in a non-title match is so far the only match that is known at this point, with other matches beginning to take shape over the next couple of weeks.