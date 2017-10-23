Austin Aries at TLC PPV, Daniel Bryan Comments Again on Angle, Survivor Series

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 23, 2017 - 2:37am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Austin Aries was backstage at the TLC PPV on Sunday, posting a picture on Instagram showing him with Enzo Amore in the background.

‪Well look what we got ova here...‬ ‪#WWETLC ‬

A post shared by Austin Aries (@austinhealyaries) on

-- With Kurt Angle wrestling at TLC last night, Daniel Bryan continued to tweet on it, teasing a possible return for him as well:

-- In case you missed it, WWE confirmed that this year's Survivor Series will be a Raw vs. Smackdown affair. Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar in a non-title match is so far the only match that is known at this point, with other matches beginning to take shape over the next couple of weeks.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.