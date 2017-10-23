WWE Raw Preview: Lesnar Responds to Jinder, Asuka is Here, Kane/Strowman, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Raw preview:

Brock Lesnar to respond to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Survivor Series challenge on Raw

Jinder Mahal, you have Brock Lesnar’s attention. After SmackDown LIVE’s WWE Champion threw down the gauntlet for a match against Raw’s Universal Champion, The Beast Incarnate will issue his response to The Modern Day Maharaja next Monday night, live on Raw.

Is anybody ready …?

Asuka has arrived, and the entire Team Red Women’s roster has officially been put on notice. The Empress of Tomorrow was all but perfect in her Raw debut against Emma at WWE TLC, and the field is wide-open for the former NXT Women’s Champion to make her mark on Raw. The only question is who will be brave — or foolish — enough to test her first.

What will Kane have to say about his attack on Braun Strowman?

As much as tonight’s Raw will be about the winners, it will certainly also be about what happened between the members of the losing team - from Kane’s brutal attack on Braun Strowman to Strowman’s incomprehensible return to his feet and subsequent counter assault to the entire team eventually hurling The Monster Among Men into a garbage truck. Will Strowman reemerge on Raw in one piece? And what in the name of all that is (un)holy will The Big Red Machine have to say in response to the unbeliveable bedlam that took place?

That’s Amore … but for how long?

205 Live once again became the Realest Show in the Room when Enzo Amore dethroned Kalisto as WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The win brings The King of Flight back down to earth and once again positions Smacktalker Skywalker as the don of the Cruiserweight division. Enzo had been a bit more generous to his compatriots leading up to his title match, and with Kalisto owed a rematch and Mustafa Ali waiting in the wings, he’ll need that backup a lot more than he might be willing to admit.

What will be the Extraordinary next step?

Finn Bálor may not have been able to get Bray Wyatt off his back once and for all at WWE TLC, but his Demon denied SmackDown LIVE’s AJ Styles in a one-off confrontation that came about when The Phenomenal One stepped in to bat cleanup. With The Phenomenal One surely back on Team Blue, Bálor faces his next step in his goal to reclaim the Universal Championship. What will the “Extraordinary Man” do?