Backstage Details on When Kurt Angle Was Cleared to Return to the Ring

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, the idea to have Kurt Angle replace Roman Reigns in the TLC main event was pitched internally on Thursday after it became clear that Reigns would not be able to wrestle. This idea was said to have come straight from Vince McMahon.

-- Angle had already undergone a basic check when he first came to WWE earlier in the year but when the plan to have him wrestle moved quickly late last week, WWE had him undergo a proper physical on Friday in Pittsburgh in order to ensure he was medically fit to compete.

-- Once Angle passed the physical, WWE moved quickly to make the match official by announcing it on their website later on in the day on Friday. As of this time, WWE's stance is that Angle returning to the ring was only a one-time event, but with Kurt passing his medical, it certainly opens the door for more future matches, likely at some of the company's bigger PPV events.




