Austin Aries Not at TLC PPV; Finn Balor & AJ Styles to Meet Again at Survivor Series?

-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Finn Balor and AJ Styles may wrestle each other again at the upcoming Survivor Series - perhaps in an elimination match - with WWE pushing the Raw vs. Smackdown storyline.

-- In a correction on a previous post, Austin Aries clarified on Twitter that he was actually not backstage at TLC. While he did caption his image with "TLC", he was not at the arena and the pic he posted was from a previous Euro tour.