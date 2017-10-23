Impact Wrestling Officially Terminates Relationship with Jeff Jarrett & GFW

Sponsored Links

-- With the following tweet this morning, Impact Wrestling made it official that their relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Wrestling (GFW) is over effective immediately. Jarrett has been on a personal leave of absence for approximately the last two months but it has always been the assumption that he would not be back with Impact/Anthem. Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment Inc., effective immediately. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 23, 2017





