Impact Wrestling Officially Terminates Relationship with Jeff Jarrett & GFW

-- With the following tweet this morning, Impact Wrestling made it official that their relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Wrestling (GFW) is over effective immediately. Jarrett has been on a personal leave of absence for approximately the last two months but it has always been the assumption that he would not be back with Impact/Anthem.




