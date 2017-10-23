Impact Wrestling Officially Terminates Relationship with Jeff Jarrett & GFW[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- With the following tweet this morning, Impact Wrestling made it official that their relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Wrestling (GFW) is over effective immediately. Jarrett has been on a personal leave of absence for approximately the last two months but it has always been the assumption that he would not be back with Impact/Anthem.