Huge Spoilers for Survivor Series That Are Scheduled to be Announced on Raw

-- Tonight's Raw will begin the buildup for the November PPV - Survivor Series. As such, there are several potential spoilers for the PPV that are set to play out on the show today:

* Raw women vs. Smackdown women to be announced. Sasha Banks and Bayley will wrestle tonight to determine who will captain the Raw ladies.

* A Raw vs. Smackdown men's elimination match is expected to be announced as well. Shane McMahon is reportedly at Raw tonight.

* A cruiserweight Survivor Series match is scheduled to be made official too. Team captain Enzo Amore will be joined by Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari to take on Kalisto (team captain), Sin Cara, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.