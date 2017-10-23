More Potential Spoilers for Tonight's Raw, Tomorrow's Smackdown & Survivor Series

Sponsored Links



-- Kane is backstage at Raw and is expected to begin a program with Braun Strowman, leading to a match between the two at Survivor Series.

-- As noted earlier today, Shane McMahon is backstage at tonight's Raw, presumably to begin setting up the Raw vs. Smackdown matches scheduled for Survivor Series next month. It appears that along with Shane, several Smackdown superstars are also backstage. With the crew headed back from South America, there is no Smackdown house show tonight so pretty much everyone is available.

-- Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss is not planned to be in the traditional Survivor Series match with her Raw counterparts and instead is scheduled to take on Smackdown's women champion Natalya at Survivor Series.

-- As of now, there is a plan in place to have a multi-woman match tomorrow on Smackdown, with the winner getting the right to captain the Smackdown women's team at Survivor Series.